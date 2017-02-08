Kevin O'Leary delivers scathing attack on Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil

Businessman Kevin O’Leary— one of 14 candidates for the federal Conservative party leadership— has come out swinging in an open letter addressed to Stephen McNeil, the premier of Nova Scotia.

O’Leary mentions that he met with “hundreds” of people from across Atlantic Canada while in Halifax for a leadership candidate debate on Feb. 4.

In the letter, O’Leary says that people told him they were concerned about the local economy, struggling to find work, and that the province is “drifting in the wrong direction.”

“Maybe you haven’t had the chance to get out of your office and talk with your voters recently? Thank goodness you have me,” O’Leary wrote. “Let me try to explain the issue to you because you don’t seem to get it.”

The letter goes on to question why Nova Scotia’s economy isn’t “flourishing,” despite an abundance of natural resources.

Not using these resources to benefit the people— “That really bothers me,” O’Leary wrote.

He questions the “moratorium” on natural gas extraction, saying, “The science has made this safe.”