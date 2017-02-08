Muslim students in Halifax speak publicly to build unity after Quebec mosque attack, travel ban

For Marta Miazek, being Muslim has long been a private part of her life.

The second-year law student at Dalhousie spoke publicly about her experience for the first time in front of a small crowd at the university on Wednesday.

“It was really difficult, I love talking about Islam, that doesn’t bother me, but it was always kind of a private thing because you can’t really tell (that I’m Muslim),” Miazek said afterwards.

Miazek, who converted to Islam in July 2016, spoke at the Hour of Solidarity event put on by the Dalhousie Law Students’ Society (LSS).

According to Ria Guidone, LSS vice-president (student life), the aim was to display unity following the Quebec City mosque attack, as well as the United States’ Muslim ban.

Similar events were held at five other law schools across the country that participated in a research-a-thon over the weekend.

Nadia Shivji, a second-year Muslim law student at Dal, also spoke at the event. She said she hopes those who attended learned that there are many faces to Islam.

“I hope if they came today and they saw two “normal” law students who they have classes with who are Muslim … maybe when they hear the word Islam they’ll think of me, or they’ll think of Marta … and maybe they’ll think of Islam in a different light,” Shivji said.