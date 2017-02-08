Winter storm warning issued for Halifax with 30 centimetres of snow possible

A winter storm warning has been issued for all of Halifax with as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible by Friday.

In a statement by Environment Canada, the national weather agency says a system will move into the province late in the day Thursday and track across the province overnight and into Friday.

“Snow, at times heavy, will develop in the southwest in the afternoon and spread eastward throughout the evening,” the statement reads. “The snow will become mixed with ice pellets during the evening hours near the Atlantic coast. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are expected.”

Strong winds gusting to 100 km/h are also possible, which could lead to reduce visibility and blowing snow.