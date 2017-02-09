Assault case involving N.S. immigration minister's husband due in Halifax court

HALIFAX — The case involving the husband of Nova Scotia's immigration minister is due in court today after he was charged with assaulting, threatening and choking her on New Year's Eve.

Maroun Diab was released on a series of conditions in Halifax provincial court early last month, including prohibiting him from having any contact with Lena Diab and two people.

He also faces two counts of uttering threats toward two other people.

Halifax police confirmed that the 58-year-old was arrested early New Year's Day after they received a call shortly before midnight from the Diabs' home near Mount Saint Vincent University.

Lena Diab later described the incident as a "very tragic, sad, private and personal matter," and publicly thanked the community for supporting her and her family of four children and one grandchild.