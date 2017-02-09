Bedford couple $1.5M richer after buying lotto ticket during halftime of Super Bowl

A trip out to the store during half time on Super Bowl Sunday was a $1.5 million good decision.

Jim Oldfield wasn't that happy with how the game was going between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons so he decided to zip out and buy a few scratch tickets.

He bought a couple Crossword tickets and a Mega Cash ticket for his fiancee Liz Sayer at Ovo Convenience in Bedford.

As the game was winding down, he scratched the tickets and found the Mega Cash ticket was a winner.

And, oh yeah, the Patriots rallied and won in a historic comeback.



“At first I thought I’d won $15,000. Then I looked again and saw $1.5 million. My legs got weak and I fell on the floor,” he said in a statement released by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

He spent about an hour checking and rechecking the ticket before calling Sayer at work to tell her the good news.

“Jim was saying ‘I have something to tell you,’ and I was worried it wasn’t good,” Sayer said. “Then he said ‘we just won $1.5 million’!”

The couple picked up their winnings at the Atlantic Lottery's head office in Moncton Thursday afternoon.