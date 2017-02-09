'Catastrophic' fire likely at Halifax military ammunition depot: Report

HALIFAX — A fire-protection review of a Halifax-area military ammunition depot warns not enough has been done to prevent a "catastrophic" blaze that could kill Forces personnel and cause environmental damage.

The report found that a fire at the Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot, which houses most of the weaponry for the region's navy vessels and bases, was "likely" with the risk of a fire being deemed high.

The review by the Canadian Forces fire marshal was done in June 2015, but just recently released to the CBC.

It found the area around the complex in Bedford, including the fire break, was heavily forested and not properly maintained, raising the overall risk of a fire.

Also, it found some buildings didn't have fire detection systems, and the lightning protection and water systems were inadequate and not maintained as required, leading to a series of recommendations to reduce the fire risk.