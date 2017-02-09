'Catastrophic' fire likely at Halifax military ammunition depot: Report
The Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot houses most of the weaponry for the eastern fleet.
HALIFAX — A fire-protection review of a Halifax-area military ammunition depot warns not enough has been done to prevent a "catastrophic" blaze that could kill Forces personnel and cause environmental damage.
The report found that a fire at the Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot, which houses most of the weaponry for the region's navy vessels and bases, was "likely" with the risk of a fire being deemed high.
The review by the Canadian Forces fire marshal was done in June 2015, but just recently released to the CBC.
It found the area around the complex in Bedford, including the fire break, was heavily forested and not properly maintained, raising the overall risk of a fire.
Also, it found some buildings didn't have fire detection systems, and the lightning protection and water systems were inadequate and not maintained as required, leading to a series of recommendations to reduce the fire risk.
The brief also said the last fire assessment was done in 2003 and that problems raised at that time had still not been addressed.