Discovery Centre opening, movie music and Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Get out of this world: The wait is finally over: huge crowds are expected to flock to the Discovery Centre’s grand opening at their new location on Lower Water Street this weekend. The three-level space features a planetarium, science of music exhibit, innovation lab and much more. There will be a members-only sneak peek on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., while the public grand opening is Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Music to Warm the Heart: This all-ages musical performance from the Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts School of Music promises something for everyone. This free event will have musical theatre, traditional music, and a Kindermusik demonstration. Check it out this Sunday 2-3 p.m. at the Halifax Central Public Library.

Duo Fortin-Poirier concert: The Dartmouth Community Concert Association presents Duo Fortin-Poirier, a one piano-four hands performance, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Montreal pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier have won several awards and toured internationally. They will be joined by Rianna Robinson, a second year Bachelor of Music voice student at Dalhousie University.

Hurricanes and Mooseheads: Sports fans are in for plenty of chances to catch a game this weekend. The Hurricanes have a busy weekend at the Scotiabank Centre. The basketball team plays the Cape Breton Highlanders Friday, and the Moncton Miracles Saturday, with both games at 7 p.m. The Mooseheads take over Sunday with a game against the Shawinigan Cataractes at 3 p.m.