Discovery Centre opening, movie music and Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
An all-ages musical performance, piano concert and both Hurricanes and Mooseheads games fill up the weekend.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Get out of this world: The wait is finally over: huge crowds are expected to flock to the Discovery Centre’s grand opening at their new location on Lower Water Street this weekend. The three-level space features a planetarium, science of music exhibit, innovation lab and much more. There will be a members-only sneak peek on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., while the public grand opening is Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Music to Warm the Heart: This all-ages musical performance from the Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts School of Music promises something for everyone. This free event will have musical theatre, traditional music, and a Kindermusik demonstration. Check it out this Sunday 2-3 p.m. at the Halifax Central Public Library.
Duo Fortin-Poirier concert: The Dartmouth Community Concert Association presents Duo Fortin-Poirier, a one piano-four hands performance, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Montreal pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier have won several awards and toured internationally. They will be joined by Rianna Robinson, a second year Bachelor of Music voice student at Dalhousie University.
Hurricanes and Mooseheads: Sports fans are in for plenty of chances to catch a game this weekend. The Hurricanes have a busy weekend at the Scotiabank Centre. The basketball team plays the Cape Breton Highlanders Friday, and the Moncton Miracles Saturday, with both games at 7 p.m. The Mooseheads take over Sunday with a game against the Shawinigan Cataractes at 3 p.m.
Silver songs: Karen Myatt brings the magic of the movies to Neptune Theatre in a new series of performances this weekend with Songs of the Silver Screen, following last year’s successful Ladies of Song shows. The five performances, running until Sunday, capture “iconic musical memories,” according to Neptune. Ranging from Disney to James Bond, classic films to modern hits, Myatt will bring familiar tunes to audiences with the support of her band of local musicians. Tickets are available at the box office, by phone at (902) 429-7070, or online at neptunetheatre.com.