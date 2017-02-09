Eleven people charged after two Halifax drug searches

Police have charged seven men and four women following drug searches in Halifax on Wednesday.

Although she couldn’t get into specifics of the operation, Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound said it was unusual.

“For the amount of people arrested, it’s definitely unusual,” she said in an interview.

In a media release, police said through the course of an investigation, police learned a woman was going to receive a shipment of drugs.

Acting on the information, members of the guns and gangs unit went to a building in the 3000 block of Barrington Street at 1 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Genevieve Pearl Leary, 26, of Halifax outside the building without incident.

Leary was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana and cannabis resin.

At about 1:45 p.m., police executed a search warrant at an apartment building in the 3200 block of Barrington Street where Michael Somsanith, 36, of Halifax was arrested without incident.

Police later seized a quantity of marijuana, cannabis resin and a large sum of Canadian currency from the residence.

Both Somsanith and Leary were held in custody overnight.

Leary is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis resin.

Somsanith is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis resin. Both have also been charged with one count each of possession of proceeds of crime and money laundering.

Both were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face the charges.



At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police executed a second search warrant at a marijuana storefront located at 1593 Dresden Row in Halifax.

Officers seized a quantity of marijuana, cannabis resin, edibles and other drug paraphernalia. Six men and three women were arrested at that scene without incident:

· a 32-year-old man from Dartmouth

· a 31-year-old man from Dartmouth

· a 26-year-old man from Dartmouth,

· a 31-year-old man from Halifax

· two 22-year-old men from Halifax

· a 22-year-old woman from Halifax

· a 20-year old woman from Halifax

· a 21-year-old woman from Lower Sackville