Tired of waiting: Halifax woman flies to Jordan to meet sponsored Syrian refugee family

Their first meeting should have been a joyous occasion at the airport. Instead it happened in a small one-bedroom apartment in Jordan.

Frustrated at delays and eager to meet the sponsored Syrian refugee family, Stephanie Gillis took matters into her own hands and visited them in Jordan last month.

Gillis and her colleagues at Southwest Properties contributed about $25,000 to sponsor a family. They were paired with a family in Dec. 2015 and were told they would arrive by February 2016. They're still waiting.

So in January Gillis packed her bags and headed to Israel, hoping to pop over to Jordan to see the family. A connection through a friend on Facebook helped her navigate the streets and track them down.

The dad, Mouad Almasalma, thought someone was coming to his door to tell him his application was rejected.

“I got out of the car and the look on his face, it was amazing, it was so cool,” she said.

Both Mouad and Maha are university educated and had enough English to communicate easily. The kids Susu, 2, and Baroo, 3, took a little effort to warm up.

“At first they were scared of me because I was so different, right? But I put on wheels on the bus, the Youtube video. If you ever need a child to fall in love with you, use that video,” Gillis said.

Within seconds they were sitting on her lap, watching the video until the battery died.

“Susu has the biggest personality in the world,” Gillis said . “I told her mom she's going to be a boss because she bosses around her big brother.”

Gillis showed them pictures of their Halifax apartment – full of toys, Arabic books, furniture and even pictures on the wall – waiting for them.

By the end of the week, Gillis had fallen in love with the family and was deeply worried they might be denied entry to Canada.

“Mouad just looked at me and said 'Stephanie we'll be OK. I don't want you to worry about us.' I just started crying because they been through so much and lost so much and he's trying to reassure me.”

Since she returned to Halifax, Gillis has been pestering the government to get on with processing the application.

“I'm optimistic that they'll come, we just don't know when.”