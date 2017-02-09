Nova Scotia teachers reject tentative deal

Nova Scotia’s public school teachers have voted to reject a tentative labour agreement reached with the province last month.

For the third time in less than two years, a majority of Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) members – 78.5 per cent – voted Thursday to reject the offer.

The vote, which was delayed a day by weather, took place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. Turnout was more than 106 per cent, as substitute teachers working Thursday were given a vote.

The vote comes just under three weeks after the government and the union reached a tentative agreement, with the union executive recommending its 9,300 members accept the deal.

Nova Scotia Education Minister Karen Casey said earlier Thursday she was optimistic that teachers would take the deal.

The membership voted down a tentative agreement in October as well, and then voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action a few weeks later.

Work-to-rule job action started on Dec. 5 of last year, and has continued since, save for one week after the tentative agreement.

In a news release sent out following the vote on Thursday, union president Liette Doucet said the work-to-rule would continue.

“What we don’t know is what Government’s next move will be. We don’t know if they will agree to go back to the negotiating table, if they will legislate a contract, change the terms and conditions of employment or lock us out," she said.

Some teachers spoke out publicly against the deal in the past few weeks, with one arguing, "if teachers agree to this deal, all the trolls that called us greedy tax pigs will appear to be right.”

Teachers have been without a collective agreement since 2015, and voted against a tentative agreement in December of that year as well.