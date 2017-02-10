Five people facing charges after loaded guns, drugs found in Cole Harbour residence

Five people living in the same Cole Harbour home are facing numerous weapons and drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant on Thursday morning.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said during the search of the residence, police found an AR 15 assault rifle, an SKS 7.56 mm rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and two .22 hand guns.

Police said all but one of the firearms were loaded with ammunition.

Also found during the search was a large quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.

Basil "Philip" Colley, 66, Stephanie Lynn Colley, 41, Olivia Colley, 19, and two boys, ages 17 and 15, have each been charged with:

• possession of marijuana

• possession of cocaine

• careless storage of a firearm (4 counts)

• unsafe storage contrary to regulations (4 counts)

• possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (5 counts)

• unauthorized possession of a prohibited device (3 counts)

• possession of a firearm knowing it's unauthorized (5 counts)

• possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (2 counts) - hand guns

• possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

• tampering with a serial number

The 17-year old has also been charged with five counts of possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order.

All of the accused appeared in Dartmouth provincial court late Thursday afternoon.

The 17-year-old youth and Olivia Colley were remanded until Feb. 13.

Philip Colley and Stephanie Colley were released on conditions and will also return to court on Feb. 13. The 15-year-old youth was also released on conditions and returns to court on March 2.