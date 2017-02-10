Halifax police respond to reports of loose sheep wandering west end

HALIFAX — A loose sheep caused a brief stir in Halifax's west end Friday.

The animal was photographed wandering alone among the dirty snowbanks outside the Halifax Forum.

The Forum was hosting a petting zoo as part of a show by Little Ray's Reptile Zoo.

The unkempt ungulate inspired several hashtags on social media, and Halifax regional police even responded to the scene.

"We did attend an animal complaint call ... in relation to a loose sheep, however he or she was located by its owner prior to police arrival," said Const. Dianne Penfound.