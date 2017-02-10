Oh snow! Here we go again: 'Significant' snowfall possible for Sunday night

It could be another messy commute Monday morning with the third wintry event in a week expected to move in.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about the latest system that could bring “significant” heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Halifax area on Sunday night.

The latest alert suggests precipitation will begin Sunday night and continue Monday, possibly into Tuesday for eastern regions.

While the snow may change to rain for western sections of the province on Monday morning, Environment Canada said it should persist as snow elsewhere.

Strong winds expected to accompany this latest storm will likely cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, high water levels and coastal flooding for some areas during high tide.