Winter parking ban in effect overnight Friday
HRM crews have cleared the main roads, but need to tackle specific areas like sidewalks, intersections and bus stops.
The overnight parking ban will be in effect tonight so crews can tackle the snow left behind from the latest storm.
The ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday to enable the ongoing cleanup of cul-de-sac's, targeted snow removal, bus stops, and intersections, a HRM release said Friday. No cars can be parked on the street during those hours.
Winter Operations crews are “fully engaged” in snow clearing today following Thursday night’s storm, which brought about 20 centimetres of snow and ice pellets to the region.
Main streets and priority routes are cleared, with conditions steadily improving, the release said. Crews are now working on residential side streets, where earlier efforts may have been hampered by drifting snow or vehicles parked on-street.
Sidewalk operations are also underway, and will continue until everything is clear.
The overnight winter parking ban is in effect from now until March 31, but will only be enforced for certain events. Residents can sign up for automated notifications at www.halifax.ca/snow/parkingban/notifications.php, call 311 or email contact@halifax.ca.