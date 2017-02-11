Halifax police investigate whether two robberies in 12 hours are connected

After two robberies were carried out within 12 hours of one another, Halifax Police are investigating whether they are connected.

The first robbery was at the Shell gas station at 2616 Robie Street early Saturday morning while the second occurred at 2:05 p.m. at the C Shop at 6141 Young St.



In both robberies, the suspect entered the store and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The description of the suspects is very similar, with both being characterized as a white men in their 30s with scruffy facial hair, a dark jacket and a dark coloured toque.