Halifax police look for suspect in Shell gas station robbery

Halifax police are looking for a suspect after a Shell gas station was robbed early Saturday morning.



A man entered the gas station at 2616 Robie Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. and demanded money. A short time later, he left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident and police are still investigating.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his early 30s with scruffy facial hair, a dark jacket and a navy toque. He’s also missing some teeth.