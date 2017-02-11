Little Ray's Reptile Zoo is educating Haligonains at the Forum

Pythons and owls and skunks, oh my!

Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo is in town at the Halifax Forum this weekend, putting on an educational exhibit for people of all ages.

“One of the best things about this job is that we get such a wide demographic of people,” said animal handler Shawn Adderley. “We get kids, we get elderly people, we get people with special needs.”

Whether you wanted to touch a scorpion, feed a goat, or learn about a bobcat there’s something for everyone to do.

“I’ve never got to pet a bunny or a ferret before,” said six-year-old Josephine Lewis, who came with her three-year-old brother Nathan and mom. “That made it worth it for me.”

Nathan Lewis preferred to stick around one of the more popular animals at the zoo–a 4.5-meter reticulated python the handlers call Carl.

With the snake’s nearly 60 lb body wrapped around his frame, Adderley had to juggle Carl’s head as it moved around. He said the zoo is the perfect opportunity to interact with the creatures since they’re all rescued and familiar with human contact.

Carl was the first snake Nathan had ever interacted with. “It was smoother than I thought it’d be,” he said.

Adderley said that’s not an uncommon response.

“I’ve never had someone touch a snake and say ‘Oh that’s exactly how I thought it would be,” he said. “So it’s always a different experience for everyone.”