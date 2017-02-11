Nova Scotia premier promises to 'bring an end' to teachers dispute

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's premier is calling the legislature back in session Monday to "bring an end" to the ongoing contract dispute with the province's 9,300 public school teachers.

Premier Stephen McNeil issued a statement Saturday that said after three failed tentative agreements it is clear the province and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union have reached "an impasse."

The teachers rejected the latest tentative agreement on Thursday and their union speculated the Liberal government would attempt to impose a settlement through legislation.

Union president Liette Doucet said Friday that a work to rule campaign that was put on hold last month was to resume Monday, but it was not clear what form it would take.

The teachers have been without a contract since July, 2015 and negotiations have dragged on for more than a year.