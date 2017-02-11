The perfect gift for Valentine's Day is chocolate you can make at home

If you’re looking to get chocolate for your special someone on Valentine’s Day, you don’t have to go very far – now you can make it in your own kitchen.



At least that’s the lesson Silvia Revenco was hoping to teach at the raw chocolate workshop she held this Saturday at the Grainery Food Cooperative.



“Once you try this type of chocolate, you won’t be able to buy bars from the store,” Revenco said to her class of 10 eager listeners.

Raw chocolate is made using unprocessed chocolate in the three ingredients of cacao butter, cacao nibs and cacao powder. Add a natural sweetener like honey and, if you’re feeling adventurous, a super food like goji berries and you’ll have raw chocolate.

Revenco, a part-time nutrition consultant, said unlike the stuff sold in stores, raw chocolate is actually healthy for you.

“Chocolate is one of the healthiest foods out there, it’s packed with nutrients but unfortunately a lot of them are lost or degraded when it goes through processing and heating,” she said. Store bought chocolate is packed with so much sugar that any nutritional elements leftover is lost.

Half history of chocolate lesson and half nutritional cooking class, Revenco’s packs on the knowledge so that she can spread the gospel of her healthy treat.

“We’ve been eating chocolate and everybody loves it but nobody knows about the really interesting history it has,” she said. “When people start learning about it, their faces just light up.”

Her passion quickly rubbed off on her students.

“It’s funny, we were just planning on stopping by the store to pick up the ingredients so we can make them tonight,” said Sasha Zevenhuizen, who brought her mother, Joanne, to the workshop.

That is exactly what Revenco is hoping for.

The class has been so popular that she’s had to add more events. She said even if you feel a little out of your depth, you can try it at home and just keep experimenting.