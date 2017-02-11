Winter storm watch issued for Halifax with heavy snow, blizzard conditions expected
Environment Canada expects regions to receive at least 25 centimetres of snow by late Monday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
This snowfall could be the big one.
A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Halifax with snow expected to begin in southwestern Nova Scotia on Sunday evening and then reach the northern part of the province by Monday morning.
Not only is at least 25 centimetres of snow expected, but there will also be strong winds and blowing snow that could result in blizzard like conditions, according to Environment Canada in a release on Saturday.
“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the statement reads.