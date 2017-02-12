Discovery Centre opens its doors to a new home in Halifax

Ian Curlett felt like a rock star.

With headphones on and a base guitar in hand, Curlett was focused on getting the tone pitch perfect at The Science of Rock and Roll Exhibit during the public grand opening of the Discovery Centre in Halifax on Sunday.

“The base thing is really cool,” he said while gazing back at the guitar. “I think it’s great you get to play an instrument, get to play along with something and get to change what types of things you can play.”

“I never played base before so everything was hands on and it showed you what to do.”

Along with his two children, Curlett was still excited after spending an hour at the centre. Next up was the dome theatre.

“We’re kind of excited about that,” he added.

The new Discovery Centre has three floors which house four exhibition galleries. There is an additional large space which features temporary exhibits. The goal of the new centre is to make STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) more interactive through learning activities.

Not only did the community participate in the grand opening, but visitors from out of province were also curious. Ben Greider, who works in Stratford, P.E.I., lit up when he saw the Nova Scotia Power Energy Gallery.

“I love the addition of energy efficiency and renewal,” he explained. “It’s something I am trying to create a space for.”

“To see this kind of exhibit is actually great in a museum; it’s really neat and very progressive. I wanted to see if there was anything like it here because Halifax is starting to spread more knowledge about renewable energy efficiency.”