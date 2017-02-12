Halifax Heroes making an impact in our city following a successful first year

This just in: people like to read about good people doing good things.

With so much negative news making headlines, Metro Halifax wanted to find a way to pay tribute to the people who make our city a better place to live.

In February, 2016 Halifax Heroes was born. It’s been a huge success.

Not only are readers nominating people each week, those recognized are seeing the work they do benefit from the exposure.

“The article put the program in the public eye,” Colter Simmonds told Metro’s Yvette d’Entremont about his work with the We Will Win Youth Association in North Preston. “I think I need to build on that, because the great attention showed me I need to come out of my shell.”

More kudos from Loran Morrison of SHINE Halifax.

“It is remarkable how much growth has occurred from that initial spark,” she said of her nomination and subsequent story. “Thank you, from all of us at SHINE.”

Halifax Heroes will continue to be a part of your paper each Monday. We are asking you to continue nominating people who are giving back.

How do you nominate someone? That’s easy – email me at Philip.croucher@metronews.ca, or send us a nomination on Twitter using the hashtag #HalifaxHeroes.

We know there are many more great stories out there, and we can’t wait to tell them.

Sincerely,

Philip Croucher