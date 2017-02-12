Halifax Heroes one year later: Catching up with five people still doing great things

Marrilee Wilson

Marrilee Wilson offers free yoga to people typically not found in traditional yoga studios.

Whether they face financial, cultural or other barriers, she’s determined to make it accessible.

Since being featured as a Halifax Hero last June, the certified yoga instructor has expanded her free practice to offer yoga to even more marginalized people in the community.

“Since the article, it has given me the confidence to take this to the next level,” she said. “Had I not had that platform, people wouldn’t necessarily know what I’m doing. I don’t know where it’ll take me but it’s going places.”

After the article, Wilson has offered free yoga to the East Preston Daycare Family Resource Centre and the North End Parent Resource Centre in Uniacke Square.

She’s also offering free yoga this month at Acadia Lodge in north end Halifax, and this spring and summer she’ll offer free yoga at Merv Sullivan Park with colleague Robyn Corbett. (For more information, @Myaleeza on Twitter or via email, m_wilson@ns.sympatico.ca).

Sitting in a coffee shop in Halifax’s north end, she’s also determined to use the opportunity to thank the man her sparked her passion for volunteerism.

“Brian Tapper, the vocation counsellor at the Nova Scotia Rehab Centre, he planted the seed,” she recalled. “It’s important to recognize and thank those who see something in us and who encourage us to move forward.”

Jim Nickle

Countless children and their parents from across the Maritimes have been comforted by the kind heart of long-time IWK Health Centre volunteer Jim Nickle.

For almost nine years he has volunteered more than 7,000 hours at the hospital, working at the information desk and in the escort office where he works on average 20 hours per week. In addition, he volunteers on hospital committees.

When Metro Halifax caught up with Nickle last week, he said he continued to be humbled by his nomination as a Halifax Hero.

“A month or two afterwards I was still getting comments about it…People from outside of town would even say, ‘Oh that guy was in the paper!’ as they’d go by,” he said.

“Everything is going great and I’m still there and still loving it and I’m just as passionate as ever it’s my happy place.”

Nickle asks to make a plug for more adults to consider volunteering. He’s now giving even more of his time to the place he calls a second home.

“I’m probably doing a bit more than I was at that time but that’s again by choice,” he said. “I happen to be on the family leadership council now because I spend so much time there. I kind of represent the people that visit us on a daily basis.”

Colter Simmonds

Making a change by engaging youth and keeping them in their own community is what drives Colter Simmonds.

He’s responsible for the We Will Win Youth Association, a program “bigger than basketball” that supports North Preston’s youth socially, academically and physically.

The program is growing in numbers, but is in need of sponsorship to accommodate more youth and its high level programming.

“I got great comments from the article and it’s like people are always talking to me about being more out there with the program and with myself and what I do, but I’ve always shied away from it,” he said.

Most recently, Simmonds has been invited to bring a group of 14-15 year old players to a prestigious event in San Diego. They’re one of 16 teams going and the only Canadian team so far.

One of the most pressing things needed is a bus to more easily bring the program’s youth to high level competitions in Canada and the United States.

“Because of our success we have other programs from outside the community that are looking to come in and recruit away kids from here for bigger programs, like in Ontario,” he said.

“If we can continue to grow and provide the best opportunities for them then they’ll need not go anywhere else and develop. They’ll grow close to family and around people who genuinely care for them.”

Loran Morrison

Loran Morrison is a busy second year medical student who still finds hours each week to devote to a free tutoring program she co-founded in north end Halifax.

The SHINE (Supporting, Helping and Inspiring through Non-profit Education) program was born in 2012.

“I did not anticipate the overwhelming love and support that would follow. Students and volunteers and parents and peers shared the article throughout social media,” Morrison said.

“It was an unforgettable experience to be on the receiving end of such love.”

Designed to make learning math and science fun, the article shone a spotlight on the SHINE program. Morrison said that led to a lot of positive attention and ultimately the infusion of much-needed funds.

“We had a massive influx of students and tutors during the entire month that followed the Metro Halifax Hero publication. With such a massive influx, we knew our resources would be under a bit of strain,” Morrison said.

“That concern was quickly dissipated as we were nominated as the Dalhousie Medicine 2017 Euphoria Charity. Amongst 12 other nominees, SHINE was selected to receive all of the funds raised in this annual event.”

Since the article was published last November, Morrison said the program’s numbers have grown from 40 up to 55 students and 53 volunteer tutors.

“We will not be short on snacks, and will also be developing a study space and resource centre in the George Dixon for our senior students,” she said.

Maria Samman

Maria Samman graduates from Sacred Heart this year, and the teenager already has a wealth of community volunteer experience to her name.

Samman’s foray into volunteerism began when she was in Grade 7. She’s the Grade 12 volunteer co-ordinator at her school, volunteers at the IWK Health Centre, and for numerous other fundraisers and charities.

Over the years she has volunteered with a range of organizations, from Ronald McDonald House to helping young children at the Keshen Goodman Public Library’s summer reading program.

Last year, her volunteerism was recognized when she was selected as one of 19 students from across Canada to participate in the Vimy Foundation program.

The program recognizes the actions of young people “who demonstrate outstanding service, positive contribution and leadership in their communities.”

The Vimy Pilgrimage Award provided her a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Vimy Ridge.

Samman continues to devote her spare time to help in the community and plans to continue to do so after graduation. She said while being recognized as a Halifax Hero was a huge honour, what she most appreciated about it was that it motivated others.

“I know in my own school it inspired others to get involved and to want to go to Vimy,” she said. “Volunteering is something I enjoy so much and I want to pass on that torch to as many young people as I can.”

