Halifax Mooseheads lose nail-biter to Shawinigan Cataractes on home ice

For the second game in a row, the Halifax Mooseheads lost a one-goal contest against one of the top teams in the QMJHL.

The Shawinigan Cataractes, who sit second overall in the 18-team league, squeaked by with a 1-0 win against the Mooseheads on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Centre.

“We never stopped working. That gave us a chance to be in the game until the end,” said Mooseheads forward Max Fortier, as Halifax also lost 4-3 to the powerful Charlottetown Islanders on Friday night.

“Now it’s just about finding those opportunities and putting the puck in the net.”

It was an even first period on Sunday, with each team firing 10 shots on net. Alex Gravel set the tone early with his first save of the night, a sweeping cross-crease stop on Cameron Askew. Moments later, Gravel foiled a breakaway chance by 36-goal scorer Dennis Yan.

The rookie goalie finished the game with 24 saves on 25 shots.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s a competitor and he shows up in big games just like tonight,” said Mooseheads blueliner Frédéric Aubé of the team’s first-year netminder.

Brandon Gignac had the only goal of the game, assisted by former Moosehead defenceman Cavan Fitzgerald.

The Herd couldn’t solve Mikhail Densisov, the goalie with the most wins and best goals-against average in the QMJHL. Densiov had 28 saves in the shutout as the Cataractes were outshot 28-25 by the Mooseheads.

There weren’t too many mistakes for the Mooseheads and the team killed off three penalties against one of the league’s top power play units anchored by QMJHL top scoring defenceman Samuel Girard.

“In the last couple games we were undisciplined and (coach) André put a big emphasis on that today. I think we did a great job of controlling our emotions,” said Aubé.

It’s been a tough stretch for the Herd who have lost three of their past four games, all against teams in the top four in the league standings, including against the fourth-place Islanders on Friday.

“We just played big teams in the last few games and we’re right there with them. It’s just details at the end that make the difference,” said Aubé.

Walter Flower left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Veteran goalie Blade Mann-Dixon missed his second game with a lower-body injury while 20-year-olds Keigan Goetz and Jake Coughler remain day-to-day.