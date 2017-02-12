Man in only his underwear runs around Dartmouth neigbhourhood on a cold winter night

A man running around in a Dartmouth neighbourhood on a cold winter night in only his underwear later assaulted a paramedic and an officer who tried to help him, police say.

Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of Nova Court as a 24-year-old man only in his tighty-whities (we’re guessing on style choice) was scene running around the area.

An officer made contact with the man and took him to a nearby ambulance for treatment.

“The man suddenly became agitated and assaulted a paramedic and the attending officer,” a police release said of what happened next inside the emergency vehicle. “The man was eventually subdued and restrained by police in the rear of the ambulance.”

The paramedic wasn’t injured and the officer suffered minor injuries.