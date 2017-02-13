Storm of controversy: Halifax blizzard not stopping Stephen McNeil's teachers contract legislation

Halifax shut down Monday as a blizzard tore through the region, but Premier Stephen McNeil isn't letting the weather stop his plans to table legislation ending the province's contract dispute with teachers.

McNeil announced Saturday he'd be tabelling the legislation on Monday after teachers voted against a third tentative agreement on Thursday.

With buses not running and police advising residents to stay off the roads Monday, the Nova Scotia Legislature was still set to reconvene at 8 p.m.