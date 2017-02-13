Parts of Atlantic Canada shutting down ahead of expected blizzard conditions

HALIFAX — Maritimers are battoning down hatches as they brace for blizzard conditions.

Another winter storm system — the second in less than a week — is moving into the region this morning.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings that have prompted the Nova Scotia government to close all its mainland offices today and authorities in Halifax to close schools, shut down transit, ferries and other municipal services as a precaution.

The agency says the storm is expected to rapidly intensify this morning, bringing blizzard conditions and winds of up to 110 km/h to parts of Nova Scotia.

Snowfall totals across the province are expected to range from 20-to-60 centimetres by this evening, however, some areas could be buried under as much as 75 centimetres.

New Brunswick and P-E-I are looking at totals ranging from 25-to-40 centimetres with wind gusts up to 100 km/h whipping the white stuff around.

Police expect driving conditions to be treacherous and are advising people to stay off the roads unless they absolutely have to go out.

Numerous flights in and out of the region have been cancelled, and travellers are strongly advised to check on the status of flights before heading to airports.