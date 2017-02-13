Victim of bus robbery tells Halifax police to let the suspects go

Police arrested three people after someone was robbed getting off a Macdonald Bridge shuttle bus, but they were later released on the wishes of the victim.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the robbery call just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, one of the suspects convinced the 18-year-old male victim he would be assaulted if he did not hand over his necklace.

With the piece of jewelry in hand, the suspects fled the scene and the victim was uninjured.

The suspects, one female and two males, made it to the 2000 block of Brunswick street before being arrested.