A flurry of activity: Halifax small businesses cash in on post-blizzard blues

The day after what Halifax social media dubbed #snowpocalypse and #snowmageddon, small business was booming for those who opened their doors.

“We're open if you want to be able to tell your kids that when you were their age, you had to walk six miles in waist high snow just to get to Weird Harbour,” Dan Weir joked on social media Tuesday morning as the city dug out from a blizzard.

The owner of Weird Harbour Espresso Bar in downtown Halifax said they opened the doors to storm weary customers Tuesday morning and business was brisk.

“I’ve been hearing from a lot of people that they were starting to get cabin fever…A few people were just thankful to find something that was open and to get some coffee in them,” Weir said on Tuesday afternoon.

“Now that we’re due for more (snow) on Thursday people are really trying to squeeze it in while they can. I appreciate the city more or less shuts down in these kinds of events, so there’s not a whole lot businesses can do but grin and bear it and try to have a bit of fun.”

Bicycle Thief manager Patrick Gaetz was gearing up for a very busy Valentine’s Day evening. Like most of the city, the restaurant was closed on Monday. He said they decided to open for afternoon service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and business was booming.

“We’ve also been extremely busy answering emails and phone calls getting ready for (Valentine’s Day evening),” he said.

“We had some cancellations but they’ve all been completely refilled. It has been busy for me non stop-since 8:30 in the morning.”

On the other side of the harbour at Dartmouth’s Portland Street Creperie, The Darling Crepe created for Valentine’s Day was proving to be a huge hit. Business was steady as couples, and others, poured in.

“From my perspective it’s important for a creperie to be open on Valentine’s Day if at all possible,” owner Neil Cook said.

Cook said it can be tough for small business owners who have to make a decision to open or remain closed during bad weather.

“As a business owner my perspective is you think about it carefully,” he said.