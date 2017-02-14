Snow removal in Halifax will take days after blizzard, city says

Get used to it, Halifax.

The municipality can’t say when exactly this week’s 55 to 70 centimetres of snow will be cleared, but "it's not hours, it's gonna be some days."

“Unfortunately with a storm to this magnitude, the service standards that we usually go by … aren’t able to be met. I think that’s fairly under consideration there with the amount of snow we did get,” HRM superintendent of winter operations Trevor Harvie said Tuesday.

“It’s hard to speculate a time frame on it at this point.”

Harvie said the snow stopped at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The usual service standards are to have main arterials, emergency routes to hospitals and fire equipment, major bus routes, and “extremely hilly” areas cleared within 12 hours. Residential and rural routes are supposed to be cleared “to a snow-covered and passable state” within 24 hours.

Sidewalks on main arterials and downtown are supposed to be done within 12 hours, sidewalks along transit routes within 18 hours, and residential sidewalks within 36 hours.

“Right now our streets are in pretty good shape considering that this morning we just finished getting around 60 centimetres of snow,” Harvie said.

“Right now our main focus is on addressing our residential streets making sure we’ve got some access to them.”

Harvie said another potential 15 centimetres is forecasted for Wednesday night into Thursday.