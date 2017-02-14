Young Huskies hope to make some noise in university hockey playoffs

The Saint Mary’s Huskies have grown up quickly this season. They’ll rely on rookie forward Hunter Garlent to help carry the load as Atlantic University Sport men’s hockey playoffs begin Wednesday night at the Halifax Forum.

The Huskies started the season with 10 first-year players. Then came the injuries, with players shifting positions to help fill sudden holes. Through all the uncertainty, Garlent has thrived. He enters the best-of-three quarterfinal series against the University of Prince Edward Panthers as the country’s third-leading scorer.



“This league was a new challenge for me, and there was definitely an early transition period,” said Garlent, a native of Thorold, Ont. “It’s a hard level of play because you are up against men now, but the veterans really made the young players feel comfortable right from the start. My teammates put me in a position to succeed, so a lot of my success is a credit to them.”

A former 40-goal scorer with the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes, Garlent’s 18 goals and 45 points were welcome news for the Huskies. He has a point in 18 of his last 19 games. Garlent had just one assist in the first five games, so he’s produced 44 points in his last 25 contests and owns 13 multi-point games since that early adjustment phase.



“Hunter’s been awesome for us,” head coach Trevor Stienburg said. “He hit his stride at the exact time we needed him, but this entire team is a pleasure to coach. The buy-in and commitment is there. We’ve overcome a lot and we want to continue playing this year and take this group deep into the playoffs.”

If Garlent is a bright spot, the bad news for the Huskies comes from the season-long storyline of injuries to key players. Former Halifax Moosehead Austyn Hardie broke his hand in the same spot twice this season – both times blocking shots – and is likely out for the year. Halifax’s Taylor Burke (Achilles) and forward Thomas Stavert (spleen) will also miss the playoffs. Sniper Ben Duffy is dealing with a concussion and is day-to-day.



The Huskies (15-14-1) won three of five regular season meetings against the Panthers (11-15-4).

“They are a fast team and they never quit,” Garlent said of UPEI. “They come at you hard from puck drop to the final buzzer, and we’ve had five really good games against them.”