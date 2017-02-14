Good news on Gottingen: Local kids to be celebrated at Halifax event

It’s time for the good news to prevail in the Gottingen Street area, says a Halifax community organizer.

On Thursday night, 18 youth from the Gottingen Street neighbourhood will be presented with a Certificate of Achievement to celebrate their dedication to where they live.

The event is hosted by the Halifax Community Investment Fund and will take place at the George Dixon Community Centre from 6 to 8 p.m.

“If you’ve been in Halifax over the past few months, you know there’s been some tragic events in the area,” Craig Walkington, chair of the investment fund, said in an interview Tuesday.

Thursday’s event will pay tribute to students who are challenging some of the prevailing attitudes held against the community, Walkington said.

The reputation of violence, “tends to hover over all the other good things in the community,” he said.

Four of the 18 youth who will be honoured on Thursday volunteer with Hope Blooms. Founded by Jessie Jollymore in 2008, Hope Blooms uses a community garden as a space for youth to learn about food security, healthy eating, and entrepreneurial skills.

“These youth, at such a young age, really embrace contributing back to their community while they move forward in life,” said Jollymore on Tuesday.

Walkington hopes Thursday’s event will galvanize others in the Gottingen Street community, especially young people, to rise above the cloud of negativity.