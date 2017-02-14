Man killed, woman airlifted to hospital after Nova Scotia house fire

A fire in Nova Scotia has left one man dead, while a woman needed to be airlifted to Halifax after being pulled from the home.

Queens District RCMP were called to a house fire in Queens County just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to police, all the fire departments in the county also responded.

Police say a neighbour heard a loud bang and saw the house on St. Catharines River Road in flames.

The 89 year-old victim was found dead in the home and a woman was airlifted to Halifax to receive treatment for her injuries. She was pulled from the house by a 25-year-old man who was working in the area when the fire broke out.

Emergency responders needed help from snow removal equipment to get to the house, as areas of the province were hit with up to 50 centimetres of snow on Monday.

According to police, the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.