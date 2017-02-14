'The reprieve is short lived:' More snow on the way this week for Halifax
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday warning of snow for Halifax overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
There’s no escaping winter in Halifax this week.
“The reprieve is short lived,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement Tuesday warning of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Environment Canada warned that the snow could mix or change over to light rain on Thursday in some areas, with total snowfall amounts between 10 and 15 centimetres.
High winds are also in the forecast once again, with reduced visibilities and blowing snow beginning overnight Wednesday.
The new storm follows a blizzard that tore through the region this week, dropping 50 centimetres or more on Halifax.