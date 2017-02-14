Protestors say Liberals ‘stomping’ on teachers’ rights with new bill

Cheers, whistles and singing filled the icy night air from a group of more than 200 teachers, parents and residents protesting outside Province House as the government tabled a bill to legislate a teacher contract.

Vanessa Turner and Susan Noiles, both teachers at Lockview High School, said they were frustrated with Premier Stephen McNeil’s comments the “emergency” sitting and bill were needed to protect students by ending work-to-rule.

“Maybe extracurriculars aren’t being done, but the truth is education is happening,” Noiles said.

“I’d actually say better education is happening, because teachers have more time and more focus,” Turner added.

Turner said she has “huge” class sizes with diverse needs, and since work-to-rule began she’s had more time to look for better resources to deliver her curriculum, rather than entering data through “archaic” programs.

The bill’s aim to set up a council on classroom issues and inclusion committee is a lot of talk and “not enough action,” Turner said, especially when no special education teachers would be on the committee, and there’s been surveys with teachers, parents and students on their concerns, data from the School Advisory Councils, plus an Action Plan for Education, all showing what could be done now.

For part of the bill to enforce teachers carry on all Education Act duties under future work-to-rule shows the power of the job action, Noiles said. Turner added that ultimately means any job action in the future would likely be an all-out strike, which is worse for parents.

One special education teacher, who preferred not to be named, said, “That’s what a legal strike action is. You can legally not do these things.”

Noiles said she found it hard to get past the fact the Liberal government was introducing a bill to legislate a contract at all.

“It’s the government stomping on collective bargaining,” Noiles said, and Turner added that bargaining right is enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which no provincial law can take away.

“This is not like unique to teachers, this is a Canadian thing,” Turner said.

Although some other teachers at the rally said they would welcome a strike, Turner said speaking “loud and frequently” against the bill during law amendments is what’s needed next, and making sure they continue to show their “best teaching.”

Minister outlines teacher bill

Any future work-to-rule would see student teachers in the classrooms, and look different from what’s been happening over the past two months.

Education Minister Karen Casey unveiled the proposed contract Tuesday as part of the Teachers Professional Agreement and Classroom Improvement Act, which, once passed, would end the 16-month long contract dispute that included three rejected tentative agreements, and Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) members will no longer be in a strike position.

“Our focus is to … begin to implement the changes that teachers have asked for in the classroom. We cannot do that with this impasse and we cannot do that with teachers on work-to-rule,” Casey said in a press conference.

Much of the details are similar to earlier agreements, like setting up a Council to Improve Classroom Conditions within 14 days, and $20 million to spend over two years. Although an arbitrator will not be appointed, Casey said any suggestions will “be honoured” since they come from nine teachers on the council, plus union and government members.

A three-person Commission on Inclusive Education will be struck within 30 days of the bill passing, and although no specific funds are attached Casey said they would find funds in the department or other budgets.

A clarification on Section 26 and 31 of the Education Act was needed to emphasize teachers must carry out their duties during actions like work-to-rule (whenever teachers are in the school), Casey said.

Those include parent-teacher meetings, extra help, analyzing outcomes, conducting assessments, communicating regularly with parents, and taking student teachers into schools.

“We want to make sure there is no room for ambiguity,” Casey said.

The contract includes a three per cent salary increase over four years, the same wage pattern teachers rejected in the first deal, but by a smaller margin than in the other votes so Casey said that's why it was used.

The contract also freezes the long service award as of July, 2015, and doesn’t contain the two extra personal days from the third agreement, since Casey said reaction from teachers showed that wasn’t a priority.

Commitment letters will also go out Wednesday on possible immediate Powerschool changes, clarification to school boards that no-fail policies do not exist in N.S., and that boards can move ahead with a draft attendance policy.

NSTU president Liette Doucet said teachers are prepared to fight the legislation, and if they weren’t angry at the other deals, they will be “sufficiently angry” now to have this forced on them.