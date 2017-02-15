Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
James Michael Snow was found guilty back in 2003, and has lifetime ban to stay away areas frequented by youth, police say.
A man with a conviction of sex assault against a child is in trouble with the law again after police say someone was spotted masturbating in the window of an apartment building while children were outside sledding.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Maplehurst Drive in Dartmouth around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after kids had spotted the man allegedly committing the indecent act.
The kids were sledding for about an hour on a hill behind the building, when according to police, “they heard a cough and then noticed the man through the open window.”
When police arrived a man was eventually arrested about 40 minutes later.
The accused, James Michael Snow of Dartmouth, is due in court Wednesday on a single of committing an indecent act.
Snow is now stranger to police.
The Dartmouth man has a previous conviction for sexual assault against a child from 2003, and last year, was arrested for breaking the terms of his parole by allegedly being spotted outside a parking lot daycare.
According to police last year, Snow has a lifetime order that “prevents him from attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 14 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre.”