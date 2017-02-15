Gun-toting teen arrested after incident at Citadel High School in Halifax

Police have arrested a gun-toting teen after receiving a ‘suspicious call’ about a male youth possibly in possession of a hand gun at Citadel High School.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 10:39 a.m. they responded to a report that a male youth who “possibly” had a gun at the school and had left.

At about 10:46 a.m. patrol officers located the 17-year-old male from Dartmouth in the area of South Park Street near Sackville Street. He was arrested without incident and was in possession of a hand gun.

He’s currently in custody for weapons-related offences and will appear in Halifax provincial youth court on Thursday.