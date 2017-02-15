Gun-toting teen arrested after incident at Citadel High School in Halifax
The 17-year-old from Dartmouth was located less than 10 minutes after police received call.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have arrested a gun-toting teen after receiving a ‘suspicious call’ about a male youth possibly in possession of a hand gun at Citadel High School.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 10:39 a.m. they responded to a report that a male youth who “possibly” had a gun at the school and had left.
At about 10:46 a.m. patrol officers located the 17-year-old male from Dartmouth in the area of South Park Street near Sackville Street. He was arrested without incident and was in possession of a hand gun.
He’s currently in custody for weapons-related offences and will appear in Halifax provincial youth court on Thursday.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Most Popular
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
'A historic moment:' Nova Scotia teachers walking off the job on Friday
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’