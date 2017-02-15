Here we snow again: Winter storm warning in effect for Halifax

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Halifax area just a day after the region began digging out from a blizzard.

Environment Canada said in a statement issued at about 4 p.m. Wednesday that hazardous winter conditions are expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Gusty northeast winds of 80 km/h combined with heavy snow will give reduced visibility in blowing snow, with snowfall amounts near 15 cm expected by Thursday afternoon.

The statement notes that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy and blowing snow.