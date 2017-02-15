Breaking: Nova Scotia teachers walking off the job on Friday

School’s out Friday for all Nova Scotia students as teachers walk off the job in protest of a bill that would legislate their latest contract.

“The complete lack of respect displayed by Stephen McNeil and his government towards teachers, students and their families has left NSTU members with no choice but to initiate a one-day province-wide walk-out on Friday, February 17,” the Nova Scotia Teachers Union said in a press release issued Wednesday morning.

This follows on the heels of Education Minister Karen Casey’s unveiling of the proposed contract on Tuesday as part of the Teachers Professional Agreement and Classroom Improvement Act.

Once passed, it would end a 16-month long contract dispute that has already included three rejected tentative agreements. In addition, Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) members will no longer be in a strike position.

“The legislation he (Premier Stephen McNeil) introduced yesterday limits teachers’ right to strike, erodes their ability to negotiate a fair contract and prevents them from advocating for reforms to improve learning conditions for their students,” the release said.

“The result is the first province-wide teacher strike ever in Nova Scotia.”