Halifax police advising people about parking as snow banks narrow roadways
Motorists are reminded parking when less than three metres width of roadway remains for traffic is an offence.
Police are reminding people to be extra vigilant when parking due to narrow roadways caused by the recent snowstorm.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said in some areas people have parked on either side of the road. Due to the size of many snow banks, passing vehicles can’t get through.
Police said this is especially concerning if emergency vehicles and snow plows need access.
Motorists are reminded that under the Motor Vehicle Act, stopping or parking in a business or residential area when less than three metres width of roadway remains for traffic is an offence.
The penalty is a summary offence ticket of $61.60 and the possible towing of your vehicle.
People are encouraged to call police at 902-490-5020 if they observe any parked vehicles preventing other vehicles from passing through.
