Police ask for help locating Halifax woman missing for more than a month
Jade Eleanor Fielding was reported missing on Jan. 13.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Halifax woman.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said Jade Eleanor Fielding, 31, was reported missing to police on Jan. 13, 2017.
Her family last heard from her on Sept. 10, 2016.
Fielding is described as about 5’3” tall, weighing 115 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.
Police said although there is no information to suggest that Fielding has met with foul play, they’re concerned for her well-being.
Police ask Fielding or anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them at 902-490-5020.
Most Popular
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
'A historic moment:' Nova Scotia teachers walking off the job on Friday
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’