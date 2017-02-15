Police ask for help locating Halifax woman missing for more than a month

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Halifax woman.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said Jade Eleanor Fielding, 31, was reported missing to police on Jan. 13, 2017.

Her family last heard from her on Sept. 10, 2016.

Fielding is described as about 5’3” tall, weighing 115 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Police said although there is no information to suggest that Fielding has met with foul play, they’re concerned for her well-being.