Police searching for robbers who grabbed fentanyl, morphine in Nova Scotia heist
A
A
Share via Email
TRURO, N.S. — A quantity of the potentially deadly drug fentanyl was stolen during a home invasion late Tuesday in Nova Scotia.
The Mounties say they responded to the robbery at about 10 p.m. in the Valley neighbourhood near Truro, at a residence on McCallum Drive.
Investigators say three men forced their way into a home and demanded drugs from a homeowner.
They made off with quantities of fentanyl and morphine, a cell phone and cash, escaping the area undetected before police arrived.
The RCMP are looking for tips from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’
-
Liberals move to write off $178 million in unpaid student debt
-
'The reprieve is short lived:' More snow on the way this week for Halifax