Snow Days, dream catchers, music and more: Five things to do in Halifax this long weekend

Sackville Snow Days-Make the most of all this snow and participate in this annual family-friendly community winter festival. Choose from a range of activities, including a snowman contest, skating, snowshoeing, sledding party, a pancake breakfast and a parade. Full schedule of events, including several indoor activities, at www.sackvillebusiness.com/snowdays .

Dream Catcher Workshop- Learn about the history and importance of traditional Mi’kmaq dream catchers and make one. This event is hosted by the Mi’maw Native Friendship Centre at the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The $10 cost includes supplies. Space is limited so RSVP via email, welcome@halifaxfarmersmarket.com

Rhythms of Life- A live musical documentary created by the Moja Makani Band and Pamela Halstead, with narration by Troy Adams. Presented by the Delmore ‘Buddy’ Daye Learning Institute and the The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, the thought-provoking show is suitable for all ages. Cost is included with museum admission. The show takes place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Carved Pottery- All skill levels invited to participate in this workshop with artist Rachel Morouney. She’ll demonstrate her technique for creating intricate hand-carved designs onto three-dimensional pieces. Then carve your own design onto a leather-hard stoneware cylinder. Hosted by the Nova Scotia Centre for Craft & Design, the event runs Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a storm date of Feb. 25. $95 for hands-on participation, $25 for gallery tour and demo observation only. www.facebook.com/events/1237832886300067