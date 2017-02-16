Halifax parking ban in effect overnight Thursday after latest snowfall

Make sure you park your cars off the road again overnight, Haligonians.

The overnight winter parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday to allow crews to continue with snow clearing, according to a HRM release.

Winter Operations crews are working “around the clock” to clear streets and sidewalks in the wake of two storms that brought close to 80 centimetres of snow to the Halifax region. Crews continued clearing operations overnight and Thursday morning to handle the 15 to 20 centimetres of fresh snow that fell during a 12-hour period.

Due to the “exceptional” weather event the province had earlier this week, regular service timelines will not be met.

Once plowing operations are completed Thursday, HRM said full resources will shift back to snow removal on sidewalks that haven’t been yet been cleared, and ongoing efforts to widen and remove snow from streets that have been significantly narrowed by snowbanks.

It is expected that it will take another 10 to 12 days before sidewalks can be fully accessible in all areas, with a priority on those near schools, transit routes and commercial districts.