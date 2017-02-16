Neighbours evacuated after massive fire destroys home in Nova Scotia

A home in Nova Scotia was destroyed by an afternoon fire on Wednesday.

The Coxheath Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire around 1:15 p.m. at 429 Keltic Dr. outside of Sydney. Upon arrival, the firefighters found the home fully involved with flames and smoke.

The fire forced the department to request assistance from neighbouring departments in Westmount and Sydney River.

“It was quite a job to knock it down, but once you have the resources and you bring them in and everything works fine,” said Chief Bill MacLeod of the Coxheath fire department.

“The neighbouring departments, we get along with fine and mutual aid is what we do.”

MacLeod said nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire, adding it’s too early to know if anyone was living in the house.

Neighbouring houses were evacuated for safety purpose. The section of Keltic Drive between Coxheath Road and Onelis Road was blocked off as firefighters fought the blaze.