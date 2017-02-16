Municipality holding day camps across Halifax region Friday due to teacher strike

The municipality is offering day camps on Friday for kids who will be out of school because of the teacher strike.

In a release Thursday, HRM said Parks and Recreation is offering camp opportunities which will include fun activities (games, crafts, and outdoor play) for children across the region between the ages of 5 and 12.

Nova Scotia teachers are holding a one-day strike Friday in response to the Liberal government’s bill going through Province House this week that will legislate a contract.

All-day programming will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, and end at 5 p.m. There is a $25 registration fee per child, and openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis as space is limited.

The camps will be offered at the following locations:

Recreation Centre Telephone # St. Andrew’s Community Centre 902-490-4693 Chocolate Lake Community Centre 902-490-4607 Gordon R. Snow Community Centre 902-860-4570 Bedford Hammonds Plains Community Centre 902-490-4238 Captain William Spry Centre 902-477-7665 Needham Community Centre 902-490-4633 Cole Harbour Recreation at Graham Creighton Junior High 902-490-4711 Findlay Community Centre 902-490-4728 Musquodoboit Harbour at Eastern Shore Community Centre 902-889-4050 Sheet Harbour 902-885-2988



Registration can be made over the phone, online (through RecConnect), or in person at each facility.