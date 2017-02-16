Municipality holding day camps across Halifax region Friday due to teacher strike
The camps will run $25 per child, and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The municipality is offering day camps on Friday for kids who will be out of school because of the teacher strike.
In a release Thursday, HRM said Parks and Recreation is offering camp opportunities which will include fun activities (games, crafts, and outdoor play) for children across the region between the ages of 5 and 12.
Nova Scotia teachers are holding a one-day strike Friday in response to the Liberal government’s bill going through Province House this week that will legislate a contract.
All-day programming will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, and end at 5 p.m. There is a $25 registration fee per child, and openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis as space is limited.
The camps will be offered at the following locations:
|
Recreation Centre
|
Telephone #
|
St. Andrew’s Community Centre
|
902-490-4693
|
Chocolate Lake Community Centre
|
902-490-4607
|
Gordon R. Snow Community Centre
|
902-860-4570
|
Bedford Hammonds Plains Community Centre
|
902-490-4238
|
Captain William Spry Centre
|
902-477-7665
|
Needham Community Centre
|
902-490-4633
|
Cole Harbour Recreation at Graham Creighton Junior High
|
902-490-4711
|
Findlay Community Centre
|
902-490-4728
|
Musquodoboit Harbour at Eastern Shore Community Centre
|
902-889-4050
|
Sheet Harbour
|
902-885-2988
Registration can be made over the phone, online (through RecConnect), or in person at each facility.
Parents are asked to have their children come with nut-free snacks and lunch, water, winter gear, and indoor footwear.