Municipality holding day camps across Halifax region Friday due to teacher strike

The camps will run $25 per child, and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The municipality is offering day camps on Friday for kids who will be out of school because of the teacher strike.

In a release Thursday, HRM said Parks and Recreation is offering camp opportunities which will include fun activities (games, crafts, and outdoor play) for children across the region between the ages of 5 and 12.

Nova Scotia teachers are holding a one-day strike Friday in response to the Liberal government’s bill going through Province House this week that will legislate a contract.

All-day programming will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, and end at 5 p.m. There is a $25 registration fee per child, and openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis as space is limited.

The camps will be offered at the following locations:

Recreation Centre

Telephone #

St. Andrew’s Community Centre

902-490-4693

Chocolate Lake Community Centre

902-490-4607

Gordon R. Snow Community Centre

902-860-4570

Bedford Hammonds Plains Community Centre

902-490-4238

Captain William Spry Centre

902-477-7665

Needham Community Centre

902-490-4633

Cole Harbour Recreation at Graham Creighton Junior High

902-490-4711

Findlay Community Centre

902-490-4728

Musquodoboit Harbour  at Eastern Shore Community Centre

 902-889-4050

Sheet Harbour

902-885-2988


Registration can be made over the phone, online (through RecConnect), or in person at each facility.

Parents are asked to have their children come with nut-free snacks and lunch, water, winter gear, and indoor footwear.

