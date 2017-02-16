Pair facing drug-related charges after Halifax police search apartment

Two people are facing charges after a drug search in Halifax Wednesday night.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 11:30 p.m. they executed a search warrant at an apartment on Pinegrove Drive.

During the search, police found a quantity of fentanyl tables, cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis resin, along with drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

Officers arrested a man and a woman without incident during the search.

Sara Alicia Hubley, 31, and Jason Erroll White, 38, both of Halifax, each face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cannabis resin.

White has also been charged with one count of breaching a probation order.