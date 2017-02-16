Police ask for public's help to find missing Lower Sackville woman
Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lower Sackville woman.
Nicole Butler, 31, was last seen on Feb. 9 at about 7:45 a.m. on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.
In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said she was reported missing on Wednesday night.
Butler is described as 5'11" tall with long black hair, a medium build and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos and wears a nose ring.
Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen her, is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Information can also anonymously be given through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.