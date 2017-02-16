News / Halifax

Police ask for public's help to find missing Lower Sackville woman

Nicole Butler, 31, was last seen on Sackville Drive the morning of Feb. 9.

Submitted

Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lower Sackville woman.

Nicole Butler, 31, was last seen on Feb. 9 at about 7:45 a.m. on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said she was reported missing on Wednesday night.

Butler is described as 5'11" tall with long black hair, a medium build and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos and wears a nose ring.

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts, or anyone who may have seen her, is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Information can also anonymously be given through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers. 

