Police ask for public's help to find missing Lower Sackville woman

Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lower Sackville woman.

Nicole Butler, 31, was last seen on Feb. 9 at about 7:45 a.m. on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said she was reported missing on Wednesday night.

Butler is described as 5'11" tall with long black hair, a medium build and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos and wears a nose ring.