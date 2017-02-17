Changes coming to Dartmouth bus route next week

A busy Dartmouth bus route is getting an overhaul next week.

Halifax Transit is introducing route and schedule adjustments to the 56 Dartmouth Crossing bus as part of the first phase of the Moving Forward Together Plan, a HRM release said.

Beginning on Monday, the new route 56 Dartmouth Crossing will provide direct service between the Dartmouth Bridge Terminal and Dartmouth Crossing via Micmac Terminal, to “better serve” riders.

The new route 56 will also run longer into the evening, seven days a week, with service from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday to Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The new 56 will also provide two-way service on Country View Drive in Dartmouth Crossing.

The changes will enhance connections at the Bridge Terminal, the release said, and the route will operate on an adjusted 30-minute schedule to complement the route 72 Portland Hills in Dartmouth Crossing.

The new schedule can be found here.

Passengers should know the new route 56 will no longer provide service between Mic Mac Terminal, Penhorn Terminal, and Portland Hills Terminal. Alternative routes from Portland Hills and Penhorn will cover this need moving forward.