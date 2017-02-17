Drunk Halifax man arrested after yelling, swearing at teachers protesting outside Province House

A drunken Halifax man was arrested after yelling and swearing at teachers during their all-night protest around Province House, police said.

According to the Halifax Regional Police, officers assigned to the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) rally were approached by several people who identified an individual who was harassing some of the participants around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

“He was … yelling and screaming and swearing,” police spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound said.

Officers found the 40-year-old man from Halifax, who Penfound said was intoxicated in public, and he was then arrested under the Liquor Control Act.

Penfound said there was some indication the man had been at the rally earlier then gone away, but when he came back the teachers approached police with their concerns.

After the initial arrest, Penfound said police determined the man was on certain court conditions, and will appear in court at a later date on breach of probation and breach of an undertaking related to alcohol.